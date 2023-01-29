Dramatic driving experience

(People's Daily App) 11:08, January 29, 2023

On her way back home, a driver had to stop her car when a large flock of ducks suddenly decided to play "Ring Around the Rosie" with her car. Her only choice was to turn on her flashers and wait for the game to come to an end.

(Produced by Du Jieqiong and Dong Feng)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)