White-throated kingfisher spotted at a park in SE China's Xiamen

People's Daily Online) 09:08, January 17, 2024

A white-throated kingfisher and its reflection create a picturesque image. (People's Daily Online/Chen Bo)

A white-throated kingfisher hunts for food at a park near Yundang Lake in Xiamen city, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Photo/Tao Hui)

A white-throated kingfisher splashes water as it catches fish. (Photo/Guan Zhiyuan)

A white-throated kingfisher flies over the water at a park near Yundang Lake in Xiamen city, southeast China's Fujian Province. (People's Daily Online/Chen Bo)

A beautiful bird has been sighted at a park near Yundang Lake in Xiamen city, southeast China's Fujian Province. The bird, known as the white-throated kingfisher, has captivated onlookers with its vibrant blue back feathers that glisten in the sunlight.

Whether perched on branches, observing its surroundings, or gracefully gliding over the water, the bird has become a delightful sight for visitors. The white-throated kingfisher is a species under second-class state protection in China.

The white-throated kingfisher mainly feeds on fish, crabs, mollusks and aquatic insects. It is a resident bird in Xiamen and can be found in various parks and wetlands, according to Chen Hao, vice president of the Xiamen Bird Watching Association.

A white-throated kingfisher is seen on a branch of a tree near the water. (People's Daily Online/Chen Bo)

A white-throated kingfisher perches on a tree branch. (People's Daily Online/Chen Bo)

The bright blue feathers of a white-throated kingfisher shine brilliantly in the sunlight. (People's Daily Online/Chen Bo)

A white-throated kingfisher dives from a street lamp into the water. (People's Daily Online/Chen Bo)

A white-throated kingfisher chirps on a tree branch. (People's Daily Online/Chen Bo)

"Yundang Lake is home to many bird species, including egrets, herons, and night herons. However, spotting a white-throated kingfisher is rare. These birds prefer solitude and can often be found concealed among the branches of trees near the water's edge. Occasionally, they swiftly dart across the water's surface, making it quite challenging to capture them without professional equipment," said An Weiliang, a birdwatching enthusiast.

