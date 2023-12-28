Home>>
Beautiful lanterns light up Hohhot's winter nights
(People's Daily Online) 16:08, December 28, 2023
|People admire the lanterns at a park in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Wang Can)
As north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region prepares to host the 14th Chinese National Winter Games and welcome the New Year, its capital city Hohhot has dressed up tourist attractions and parks with colorful lanterns and lights, bringing a festive atmosphere to the city, and lighting up its cold winter nights. The beautiful lantern decorations have attracted many local residents and tourists, who come to enjoy the lights and take photos to capture the festive spirit.
(Web editor: Hongyu, Du Mingming)
Photos
Related Stories
- Festive lanterns shine on city wall
- In pics: lantern workshop in city of N China's Hebei
- Iconic Yuyuan lanterns light up Paris in debut show
- Lantern industry illuminates path to prosperity for villagers
- Lantern making industry in Zigong, SW China's Sichuan expands globally
- Trending in China | Embrace autumn's beauty and serenity
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.