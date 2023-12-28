Beautiful lanterns light up Hohhot's winter nights

People's Daily Online) 16:08, December 28, 2023

People admire the lanterns at a park in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Wang Can)

As north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region prepares to host the 14th Chinese National Winter Games and welcome the New Year, its capital city Hohhot has dressed up tourist attractions and parks with colorful lanterns and lights, bringing a festive atmosphere to the city, and lighting up its cold winter nights. The beautiful lantern decorations have attracted many local residents and tourists, who come to enjoy the lights and take photos to capture the festive spirit.

