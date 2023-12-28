Festive lanterns shine on city wall

Ecns.cn) 11:21, December 28, 2023

Chinese zodiac Dragon featured lanterns are installed on the ancient city wall, which was built in the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644), ahead of the new year in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Dec. 27, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Bo)

