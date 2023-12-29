Dragon lanterns create festive atmosphere in Nanjing

(People's Daily App) 15:53, December 29, 2023

With the Year of the Dragon fast approaching, dragon lanterns adorn Laomendong scenic area in Nanjing, East China’s Jiangsu Province to celebrate the Lunar New Year. In Chinese culture, dragons represent good luck and strength, and making lanterns based on the animals of the Chinese zodiac is a Nanjing tradition. Check out this video to see more of these brilliant lanterns.

(Photographer: Fing)

