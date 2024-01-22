30th Int'l Dinosaur Lantern Show to be held in Sichuan, SW China

Xinhua) 09:57, January 22, 2024

Staff members make a colored lantern at the site of upcoming lantern show in Zigong, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Jan. 18, 2024. The 30th International Dinosaur Lantern Show will kick off here on Feb. 2. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Staff members install a colored lantern at the site of upcoming lantern show in Zigong, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Jan. 18, 2024. The 30th International Dinosaur Lantern Show will kick off here on Feb. 2. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Staff members make a colored lantern at the site of upcoming lantern show in Zigong, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Jan. 18, 2024. The 30th International Dinosaur Lantern Show will kick off here on Feb. 2. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

A staff member makes a colored lantern at the site of upcoming lantern show in Zigong, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Jan. 18, 2024. The 30th International Dinosaur Lantern Show will kick off here on Feb. 2. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

A staff member makes a colored lantern at the site of upcoming lantern show in Zigong, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Jan. 18, 2024. The 30th International Dinosaur Lantern Show will kick off here on Feb. 2. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

A staff member welds a lantern at the site of upcoming lantern show in Zigong, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Jan. 18, 2024. The 30th International Dinosaur Lantern Show will kick off here on Feb. 2. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 18, 2024 shows staff members installing a large dragon lantern, whose main part is made from recycled plastic bottles, at the site of upcoming lantern show in Zigong, southwest China's Sichuan Province. The 30th International Dinosaur Lantern Show will kick off here on Feb. 2. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)