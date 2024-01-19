Languages

Archive

Friday, January 19, 2024

Home>>People's Daily Online Exclusives

In pics: Stunning star trails over Dianchi Lake

(People's Daily Online) 15:01, January 19, 2024
In pics: Stunning star trails over Dianchi Lake
Photo shows star trails over Dianchi Lake in Kunming, capital of southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo/Song Guangxu)

Photos of stunning star trails were recently captured on the south bank of Dianchi Lake in Kunming, capital of southwest China's Yunnan Province. The meteors streaked through the sky, casting an illuminating glow. The stars and their reflection on the tranquil lake offered a stunning view.


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】【6】

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories