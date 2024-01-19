In pics: Stunning star trails over Dianchi Lake

People's Daily Online) 15:01, January 19, 2024

Photo shows star trails over Dianchi Lake in Kunming, capital of southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo/Song Guangxu)

Photos of stunning star trails were recently captured on the south bank of Dianchi Lake in Kunming, capital of southwest China's Yunnan Province. The meteors streaked through the sky, casting an illuminating glow. The stars and their reflection on the tranquil lake offered a stunning view.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)