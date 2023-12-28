We Are China

Stunning star trails captured over Dianchi Lake in SW China's Yunnan

People's Daily Online) 09:54, December 28, 2023

Photo shows star trails over Dianchi Lake in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo/Song Guangxu)

A photographer recently captured spectacular star trails over Dianchi Lake in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province.

Floating clouds quickly drifted away, and shooting stars occasionally streaked across the night sky, creating a beautiful and magnificent sight.

