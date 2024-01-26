Pic story: young entrepreneur contributes to scientific visualization in China's Anhui

Xinhua) 10:34, January 26, 2024

Yang Yuanfan (L) and an international student from Madagascar create a scientific visualization product at University of Science and Technology of China in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Dec. 29, 2023. (Photo by Guo Ruqi/Xinhua)

Yang Yuanfan, a 27-year-old Ph.D. student at the University of Science and Technology of China (USTC), is the founder of Anhui Shengke Culture Technology Co., Ltd. Students from the USTC and graduates who studied abroad, sixteen in total, constitute the company.

In 2022, Yang Yuanfan started his own business at the Shushan Area of Grand Union of Innovation, a platform that aims to incubate innovation enterprises and promote the commercialization of innovation achievements. His company mainly focuses on the visualization of scientific results and scientific research equipment, providing services for scientific research institutes and universities. Scientific visualization is to display scientific principles and technologies through pictures, videos, AR, VR, and other visualized methods.

Recently, Grand Union of Innovation signed the second batch of global partners. By 2025, this platform will strive to gather more than 100,000 outstanding talents from various fields.

Yang Yuanfan communicates with a member of his company in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Jan. 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

Yang Yuanfan shows scientific visualization products created by his company in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Jan. 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

Yang Yuanfan shows scientific visualization products created by his company in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Dec. 1, 2023. (Photo by Guo Ruqi/Xinhua)

This image created by Yang Yuanfan and members of his company is a scientific visualization product. (Xinhua)

This image created by Yang Yuanfan and members of his company is a scientific visualization product. (Xinhua)

This image created by Yang Yuanfan and members of his company is a scientific visualization product. (Xinhua)

Yang Yuanfan (R) communicates with a member of his company in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Jan. 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

This image created by Yang Yuanfan and members of his company is a scientific visualization product. (Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)