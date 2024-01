We Are China

People enjoy rime scenery at Yuntaishan Mountain in Jiangsu, E China

Xinhua) 08:55, January 22, 2024

People enjoy the rime scenery at Yuntaishan Mountain upon the Sea scenic area in Lianyungang, east China's Jiangsu Province, Jan. 21, 2024. (Photo by Wang Chun/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo shows people enjoying the rime scenery at Yuntaishan Mountain upon the Sea scenic area in Lianyungang, east China's Jiangsu Province, Jan. 21, 2024. (Photo by Wang Chun/Xinhua)

People enjoy the rime scenery at Yuntaishan Mountain upon the Sea scenic area in Lianyungang, east China's Jiangsu Province, Jan. 21, 2024. (Photo by Wang Jianmin/Xinhua)

People enjoy the rime scenery at Yuntaishan Mountain upon the Sea scenic area in Lianyungang, east China's Jiangsu Province, Jan. 21, 2024. (Photo by Wang Jianmin/Xinhua)

People enjoy the rime scenery at Yuntaishan Mountain upon the Sea scenic area in Lianyungang, east China's Jiangsu Province, Jan. 21, 2024. (Photo by Wang Jianmin/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo shows people enjoying the rime scenery at Yuntaishan Mountain upon the Sea scenic area in Lianyungang, east China's Jiangsu Province, Jan. 21, 2024. (Photo by Wang Jianmin/Xinhua)

