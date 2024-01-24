Breathtaking 'blue tears' light up coastal waters in China's Guangdong

People's Daily Online) 09:35, January 24, 2024

A breathtaking natural phenomenon called "blue tears" recently illuminated the waters off the coast of Jinwan district, Zhuhai city in south China's Guangdong Province, lighting up like a mini-Milky Way.

Photo shows the "blue tears" in Jinwan district, Zhuhai city, south China's Guangdong Province. (Photo courtesy of the media convergence center of Jinwan district)

The phenomenon is a form of red tide, said Yi Bin, a senior engineer at the South China Sea Ecological Center of the Ministry of Natural Resources, adding that it occurs when noctiluca scintillans, a tiny marine species, glows blue when it is disturbed by waves at night.

Though the "blue tears" are beautiful, experts recommend avoiding excessive contact with the luminous sea water as noctiluca scintillans contains bacteria or viruses.

