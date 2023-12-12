We Are China

'Fly-Via-Zhuhai-HK' service launched in S China

Ecns.cn) 15:19, December 12, 2023

A general view of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, Dec. 11, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)

The "Fly-Via-Zhuhai-HK" passenger transfer service was launched on Tuesday in Zhuhai. Passengers travelling on HZM Bridge can reach worldwide destinations without having to go through immigration clearance in Hong Kong.

A general view of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, Dec. 11, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)

A general view of the Zhuhai Port of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge in south China's Guangdong Province, Dec. 11, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)

A staff member is seen at the "Fly-Via-Zhuhai-HK" passenger transfer service counter at the Zhuhai Port of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge in south China's Guangdong Province, Dec. 11, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)

Travelers walk inside the Zhuhai Port of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge in south China's Guangdong Province, Dec. 11, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)

An introduction of the "Fly-Via-Zhuhai-HK" passenger transfer service is displayed at the Zhuhai Port of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge in south China's Guangdong Province, Dec. 11, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)

A shuttle bus to the Hong Kong International Airport parks at the Zhuhai Port of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge in south China's Guangdong Province, Dec. 11, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)

A general view of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, Dec. 11, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)

Check-in counters of the Hong Kong International Airport open at the Zhuhai Port of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge in south China's Guangdong Province, Dec. 11, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)