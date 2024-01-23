GDP of China's Guangdong surpasses 13 trillion yuan in 2023

Xinhua) 11:15, January 23, 2024

GUANGZHOU, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) -- The gross domestic product (GDP) of south China's Guangdong Province surpassed 13 trillion yuan (about 1.83 trillion U.S. dollars) in 2023, topping the country for 35 consecutive years, Guangdong's governor Wang Weizhong said Tuesday.

The economic powerhouse saw its GDP grow 4.8 percent year on year in 2023, said Wang as he delivered the government work report at the annual session of the Guangdong Provincial People's Congress.

A manufacturing heartland and leading foreign trade player in the country, Guangdong accounted for about one-tenth of China's GDP in 2023.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)