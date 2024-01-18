South China manufacturing, export hubs see rise in China-Europe freight trains

GUANGZHOU, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) -- Huangpu Customs in south China's Guangdong Province handled 444 China-Europe freight trains in 2023, up about 300 percent year on year, the customs authority has announced.

Huangpu Customs is in charge of the customs affairs in the province's key manufacturing and export areas, including the city of Dongguan, and the Huangpu and Zengcheng districts of Guangzhou, the provincial capital. It supervised the launch of Guangdong's first China-Europe freight train in 2013.

To date, the China-Europe freight train service has grown into an indispensable logistics channel for cross-border trade in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, according to the customs authority.

In recent years, Guangdong has expanded its train services to Europe, Central Asia and countries like Laos and Vietnam. Now, its freight trains can reach 23 cities in 12 countries, said Jin Zhenwu, deputy director of the supervision branch of Huangpu Customs.

The goods exported via the trains have also presented a higher value, as the once major exports like toys and daily necessities are gradually replaced by middle- and high-end products like communication equipment, household appliances and mechanical equipment, Jin added.

They are also exploring new business models via the China-Europe freight trains such as more integration with market purchasing and cross-border e-commerce, according to Jin.

