Southern Chinese city celebrates day for mechanics

(People's Daily App) 15:59, December 19, 2023

Dongguan government has launched an "engineer's day" to pay tribute to the dedicated engineers and mechanics who have contributed to the progress of the city in South China’s Guangdong Province. Every December 8, the authorities are seeking to recognize the outstanding contribution of mechanics and engineers to their city's thriving manufacturing industry. Forty-three years ago this day, the first batch of engineers and mechanics were selected by Dongguan government to work in jobs around the city.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)