South China's Guangdong sees record-high installed capacity of offshore wind power

Xinhua) 14:22, January 20, 2024

GUANGZHOU, Jan. 19 (Xinhua) -- The total installed capacity of offshore wind power in south China's Guangdong Province has exceeded 10 million kilowatts, able to generate about 30 billion kWh of electricity every year.

"Such an installed capacity of offshore wind power can meet the annual electricity consumption demand of 10 million households," said Liu Zhengfu from the Guangdong branch of China Southern Power Grid.

Compared with coal-fired power plants with the same capacity, the annual power generation of 10-million-kilowatt offshore wind power can help save about 8.7 million tonnes of standard coal, which is equivalent to the reduction of carbon dioxide emissions by about 23.14 million tonnes, Liu added.

Guangdong, near the South China Sea, boasts abundant offshore wind power resources. The economic powerhouse in south China is currently promoting the green transition of its energy supply.

The province has vowed to have an installed offshore wind power capacity of 18 million kilowatts by 2025.

