Cantonese story
(People's Daily App) 16:51, December 01, 2023
The 2023 Understanding China Conference (Guangzhou) takes place December 1-3 in the Guangdong provincial capital. The conference organizers say they are seeking to boost the confidence of countries around the world about building a community with a shared future while telling the stories of China, the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, Guangdong Province and Guangzhou city to the world.
(Video source: Guangzhou Broadcasting Network and Aerial Canton)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
