Tuesday, January 23, 2024

Picturesque winter scenery of Taihang Grand Canyon in Anyang, C China's Henan

(People's Daily Online) 13:09, January 23, 2024
Photo shows the picturesque ice and snow scenery of the Taihang Grand Canyon in Linzhou, a county-level city overseen by Anyang city, central China's Henan Province. (Photo/Ma Xiaoran)

The crystal-clear icicles of different sizes and shapes and snow constitute a picturesque view to behold in the Taihang Grand Canyon in Linzhou, a county-level city overseen by Anyang city, central China's Henan Province, turning the grand canyon into an enchanting winter wonderland.


