Breathtaking winter scene at a reservoir in NW China
(People's Daily App) 15:25, December 11, 2023
Mountains, snow and dark blue water make up of a splendid landscape at Shimenzi reservoir in Hutubi county of Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.
