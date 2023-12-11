We Are China

Breathtaking winter scene at a reservoir in NW China

(People's Daily App) 15:25, December 11, 2023

Mountains, snow and dark blue water make up of a splendid landscape at Shimenzi reservoir in Hutubi county of Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

(Video source: Xinhua)

