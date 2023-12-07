Exploring the unique charm of NW China's Dunhuang in winter

People's Daily Online) 15:52, December 07, 2023

Dunhuang, located in northwest China's Gansu Province, was a pivotal hub on the ancient Silk Road, and is a treasure trove of historical and cultural heritage, including the world-famous Mogao Grottoes, Singing Sand Dunes, and Crescent Lake. The city offers a unique charm throughout the year, especially in winter. Click the video and take on a journey to explore the enchanting city of Dunhuang!

