'Dunhuang, a crucial Silk Road hub between East and West': Cambridge professor

(People's Daily App) 16:44, November 29, 2023

Sharing his research, Imre Galambos, professor emeritus of Chinese studies of University of Cambridge, Qiushi distinguished professor of Zhejiang University, talks about Dunhuang’s significance as a crucial hub on the Silk Road for over 1,000 years and its critical role in cultural and economic exchange. He also notes that exchange and cooperation between Chinese and Western scholars in studying Dunhuang manuscripts give valuable and complementary perspectives on medieval China.

(Video source: Shanghai Eye)

