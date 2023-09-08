I do research in Dunhuang -- Neil Schmid

When Neil Schmid arrived at the Mogao Caves in Gansu Province in 1987, he was first amazed by the beautiful desert landscape and then by how local cultures mixed so well. Now, he is the first full-time foreign researcher in the Dunhuang Academy. He has engaged in extensive field research on the Mogao Caves and has created detailed records of their murals.

