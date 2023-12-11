We Are China

Winter scenery of China

Xinhua) 09:25, December 11, 2023

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 9, 2023 shows the scenery at Xixi Wetland in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Photo by Long Wei/Xinhua)

Tourists row boats at Haihong Wetland Park in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Dec. 9, 2023. (Photo by Liang Zhiqiang/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 9, 2023 shows the scenery at Hemu Lake park in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province. (Photo by Ruan Xuefeng/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 9, 2023 shows tourists visiting a wetland park in Yantai, east China's Shandong Province. (Photo by Sun Wentan/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 9, 2023 shows tourists rowing boats at Luyang Lake wetland park in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo by Meng Delong/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 9, 2023 shows a flock of oriental white storks foraging at a national ocean park in Lianyungang, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo by Wang Chun/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 9, 2023 shows tourists having fun by the Tangwang Lake in Lianyungang, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo by Wang Chun/Xinhua)

A child rides a bike at a park in Jiaxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, Dec. 9, 2023. (Photo by Jin Peng/Xinhua)

