11th China (Wuhu) Popularized Science Products Exposition kicks off in Anhui
Visitors try an immersive environment of astronautic metaverse, a popular science program presented by Xinhua News Agency, during the 11th China (Wuhu) Popularized Science Products Exposition in Wuhu, east China's Anhui Province, Oct. 21, 2023. The expo kicked off here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Du Yu)
People try a simulated cockpit of the C919 large passenger aircraft during the 11th China (Wuhu) Popularized Science Products Exposition in Wuhu, east China's Anhui Province, Oct. 21, 2023. The expo kicked off here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Du Yu)
A child tries VR devices during the 11th China (Wuhu) Popularized Science Products Exposition in Wuhu, east China's Anhui Province, Oct. 21, 2023. The expo kicked off here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Du Yu)
A child tries a simulated cabin of the deep-sea manned submersible Fendouzhe (Striver) during the 11th China (Wuhu) Popularized Science Products Exposition in Wuhu, east China's Anhui Province, Oct. 21, 2023. The expo kicked off here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Du Yu)
People try VR devices during the 11th China (Wuhu) Popularized Science Products Exposition in Wuhu, east China's Anhui Province, Oct. 21, 2023. The expo kicked off here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Du Yu)
