Senior CPC official calls for improving science popularization

Xinhua) 09:10, September 19, 2023

Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, attends activities marking this year's Science Popularization Day at Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

BEIJING, Sept. 18 (Xinhua) -- A senior official of the Communist Party of China (CPC) has called for continuous efforts on science popularization to improve the scientific literacy of the public, and to make new contributions to achieving high-quality self-reliance and strength in science and technology while advancing Chinese modernization.

Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, made the remarks on Monday while attending activities marking this year's Science Popularization Day.

Cai urged social organizations and professionals in the field of science and technology to focus their work on the country's most fundamental interests and shoulder the responsibility of giving full play to the basic role of science popularization in pursuing innovation-driven development.

He also encouraged teenagers to aim high in sci-tech innovation and make their contributions to achieving high-quality self-reliance and strength in science and technology at an early date.

Li Shulei, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, also participated in the event.

China has observed Science Popularization Day for 20 consecutive years. This year's event is themed around "improving public scientific literacy to bolster self-reliance and strength in science and technology."

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)