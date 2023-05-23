China's mobile science popularization projects serve over 500 million people

BEIJING, May 22 (Xinhua) -- China's two nationwide mobile science popularization projects have served more than 500 million people in total, according to the China Science and Technology Museum on Monday.

A mobile sci-tech museum exhibition has been touring nationally for 12 years, and a science popularization caravan project has been in operation for 23 years across the country.

The mobile sci-tech museum has provided free science education services to the public in county-level areas where real sci-tech museums have not been built and where science education resources are insufficient.

As of April this year, the project has traveled to a total of 5,686 sites in 1,888 county-level administrative regions.

The science popularization caravan project has held 391,000 events, driving a total distance of more than 53.7 million kilometers.

