Retired teachers honored in annual Touching China award for science popularization videos

People's Daily Online) 14:30, March 09, 2023

Several retired teachers with an average age of 77 were honored in this year’s Touching China awards announced by China Central Television (CCTV) on March 4 for their efforts to popularize science on Chinese social media.

Tang Shouping, 62, is one of the award winners. The retired physics teacher in Shuyang county, east China’s Jiangsu Province, went viral due to his funny physics experiments.

Tang Shouping, a retired teacher, does the “electrostatic octopus” experiment. (Photo/Changzhou Daily)

Tang had been teaching physics for nearly 40 years before retiring. He began uploading videos of interesting physics experiments on the short video platform Douyin in early 2020, which is how he started on the path of online science popularization.

Out of all his videos, Tang’s favorite is the one about the “electrostatic octopus” experiment. In the video, he rubs a PVC pipe and plastic wires with napkins for a while and then puts the latter above the pipe. Amazingly, plastic wires spread like an octopus and are suspended in midair. Tang explained that it is static electricity that causes the phenomenon, adding that it’s a simple experiment that people can do at home. The “electrostatic octopus” experiment has garnered more than 1 million likes.

Over the last few years, Tang has uploaded over 600 science popularization videos online, which have attracted more than 900,000 followers and garnered 5 million likes.

Tang said he felt honored that his science popularization efforts have been recognized. “I will continue to devote myself to science popularization for children in order to arouse their interest in science and inspire them to make contributions to our motherland’s science development,” he said.

Wu Yuren, a retired professor of physics from China’s Tongji University, and her team members. (Photo/Shanghai Observer)

Wu Yuren, a 73-year-old retired professor of physics from China’s Tongji University, is another of the award’s winners. She became an online sensation after attracting over 3.9 million followers on Douyin with quirky physics experiment videos.

In her popular science videos, the septuagenarian often wears a multifunctional vest with several pockets and takes “magical props” that are actually everyday items out of them to explain complicated physics concepts in a simple way.

“I made these videos to arouse young people’s curiosity about daily life and use everyday tools to experience the fun of discovering scientific phenomena,” Wu said.

Wu Yuren (right), a retired professor of physics from China’s Tongji University, conducts an experiment. (Photo/Guo Sheng)

Wu had already been involved in the popularization of physics for children for 16 years. She said children’s passion for doing experiments is what keeps her popularizing science.

In addition to making science popularization videos, the former professor aims to launch systematic online courses to guide students to undertake experimental research.

Of the retired teachers honored in this year’s Touching China award, three are in their 80s, including Wang Guangjie, 82, from Jining city, east China’s Shandong Province.

Wang Guangjie gives a circuitry lesson during a livestreaming session. (Photo/jnnew.tv)

The octogenarian started giving circuitry lessons during livestreaming sessions on Douyin on May 5, 2022. His tutorials feature meticulously planned blackboard writing and explanations that are easy to understand. To date, he has attracted 1 million followers. He livestreams a lecture on electrical techniques from Monday to Friday at his home.

“It is an honor to receive the award with so many scientists and teachers. I shall work hard to better share my knowledge of circuitry through livestreaming sessions,” Wang said.

