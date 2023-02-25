Home>>
Xi calls for intl sci-tech cooperation
(Chinadaily.com.cn) 13:24, February 25, 2023
Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, called for deeper global cooperation in science and technology when addressing a group study session of the Political Bureau of the 20th CPC Central Committee on Tuesday. Here're are some highlights of his remarks.
