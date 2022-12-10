Chinese political advisors discuss improving evaluation of sci-tech achievements

Xinhua) 10:00, December 10, 2022

Wang Yang, chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, presides over a biweekly session held by the 13th CPPCC National Committee in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Ju Peng)

BEIJING, Dec. 9 (Xinhua) -- Chinese political advisors on Friday met and discussed efforts to deepen the reform of China's evaluation of scientific and technological achievements.

The biweekly session was held by the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), China's top political advisory body. Wang Yang, chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, presided over the session.

Wang stressed combining top-level design with practical explorations in building the evaluation system of sci-tech achievements with Chinese characteristics to support greater self-reliance and strength in science and technology and promote high-quality development.

Ten political advisors made remarks at the session, and nearly 50 political advisors voiced opinions via an online platform.

Attendees noted that the relationship between the government and the market is the key to improving the evaluation system. They offered suggestions such as further strengthening government guidance, highlighting the principal position of academic circles and the basic role of sci-tech associations, and fine-tuning the third-party evaluation management system, leaving more specific evaluation work to society and the market.

They also called for efforts to improve the evaluation methods, the reward system of sci-tech achievements and their application, and strengthened self-discipline and social supervision.

