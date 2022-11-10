Highlights of 2022 World Internet Conference in Wuzhen, east China’s Zhejiang

A visitor scans a QR code to play an interactive dance game at the booth of China Mobile at the Light of Internet Expo, part of the World Internet Conference (WIC) Wuzhen Summit in Wuzhen, east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 8, 2022. The Light of Internet Expo opened on Nov. 8, 2022, a day before the opening ceremony of the WIC Wuzhen Summit. (People's Daily Online/Chen Luxun)

The 2022 World Internet Conference (WIC) Wuzhen Summit opend on Nov. 9, 2022 in Wuzhen, east China's Zhejiang Province.

Under the theme of "Toward a Shared Digital Future in a Connected World – Building a Community with a Shared Future in Cyberspace," the three-day event is expected to attract more than 2,000 representatives from over 120 countries and regions in person or virtually, showcasing the latest products and technologies in 5G, AI, Metaverse, and cloud-computing, among others.

