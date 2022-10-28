China’s magical heaters that keep you warm in winter

With winter around the corner, China's "magical heaters" have seen a new round of upgrades, and now feature a better heating experience and less electricity consumption. Thanks to their diverse range, the heaters can be utilized in a variety of scenarios, and have become a favorite choice for those sensitive to the cold.

The upgraded baseboard space heater boasts additional functions such as air purification and humidification, creating a more comfortable indoor environment. Its compact body is equipped with 120-degree automatic oscillation, allowing warm air to be blown over a wider space. The baseboard design also means the heater can be used as a dryer to remove water from clothes, when it is faced towards a clothes rack.

A worker checks electric space heaters at a factory of GD Shine Electric Appliances Co.,Ltd. in south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Huang Guobao)

For office workers, the foldable under-desk foot warmer is essential for workplace comfort before centralized heating becomes available, which has the potential to replace traditional foot heating pads with the help of higher heating temperatures. The laptop-shaped design not only provides all-round warmth to the feet and calves, but also means it can be easily stored and carried around.

Products like hand warmers and heated scarves have become popular in recent years. The newly-produced hand warmer takes the original design further. It can either be transformed into a cross body bag which you can tuck your hands into, or unfolded as a heating desk pad for a cozy nap. Either way, it can be tailored to one's exact needs.

The portable heating blanket is a new member of the "self-heating" family. With its low-profile USB interface, the blanket can be conveniently powered through power banks, computers or a wall outlet. After undergoing tens of thousands of bending tests, its built-in heating device has been proven to be washable and spin-dryer friendly.

Staff members work at the assembly line of GD Shine Electric Appliances Co.,Ltd. in south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Huang Guobao)

