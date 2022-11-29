Scientific issues critical to human society 2022 released

November 29, 2022

BEIJING, Nov. 29 (Xinhua) -- Global scientists have selected the top 10 scientific issues critical to human society development for 2022, the China Science Daily reported on Tuesday.

Focusing on the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, this year's top 10 challenges mainly relate to climate, cities, and manufacturing.

The issues include coping with extreme weather and climate events, building a green and efficient recycling system of urban waste resources, and realizing a transition from resource-intensive, high-carbon to decentralized, low-carbon manufacturing industries.

These issues were proposed by chief editors, editorial board members, and strategic scientists of well-known sci-tech journals. Scientists from more than ten countries and regions, including China, the United States, and Britain, participated.

"Selecting and publishing the top 10 issues will help pool wisdom, build solution consensus, and deepen the openness, trust, and cooperation of the global sci-tech community," said Luo Xian'gang, an academic at the Chinese Academy of Engineering.

Luo announced the list at the 4th World Science and Technology Development Forum in Chengdu, the capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province.

