Chinese vice premier stresses science popularization

Xinhua) 10:22, May 21, 2023

Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, attends the opening ceremony of China's 2023 National Science and Technology Week and Beijing Science and Technology Week in Beijing, capital of China, May 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Gao Jie)

BEIJING, May 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang Saturday encouraged scientific and technological workers to raise awareness of science popularization and actively promote the integration of science popularization work into economic and social development.

Ding, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, made the remarks after attending the opening ceremony of China's 2023 National Science and Technology Week and Beijing Science and Technology Week in Beijing.

Following the opening ceremony, Ding inspected innovations in the fields of artificial intelligence, integrated circuits, biomedicine, and nuclear power equipment in the exhibition area.

He learned about the operation state of large-scale scientific facilities and the industrial application of independent innovation achievements, and interacted with scientific and technological workers.

Ding urged efforts to promote public science passion and innovation dedication and boost high-level scientific and technological innovation via high-quality science popularization.

Yin Li, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and secretary of the CPC Beijing Municipal Committee, and Li Shulei, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, also attended the opening ceremony activities.

China's 2023 National Science and Technology Week, aiming to popularize science, runs from May 20 to 31.

Activities will focus on the latest scientific and technological achievements in artificial intelligence, biotechnology, as well as carbon peaking and neutrality.

Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, visits the exhibition area following the opening ceremony of China's 2023 National Science and Technology Week and Beijing Science and Technology Week in Beijing, capital of China, May 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Gao Jie)

