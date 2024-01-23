Yuyuan Garden Lantern Fair highlights Chinese culture

(People's Daily App) 16:28, January 23, 2024

The annual Yuyuan Garden Lantern Fair, one of the most popular Chinese New Year celebrations in Shanghai, began on Sunday, marking the 29th dazzling display of this national intangible cultural heritage. Continuing last year's theme based on the "Classic of Mountains and Seas," the 2024 event showcases dragons and sea creatures from the ancient Chinese collection of myths to mark the approaching Year of the Dragon.

