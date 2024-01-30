Home>>
Snow scenery of Hezhang County in China's Guizhou
(Xinhua) 08:55, January 30, 2024
This photo taken on Jan. 29, 2024 shows the scenery after snow at Dajiucaiping scenic area in Hezhang County of Bijie, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo by Chen Chunzhi/Xinhua)
This aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 29, 2024 shows the scenery after snow at Dajiucaiping scenic area in Hezhang County of Bijie, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo by Chen Chunzhi/Xinhua)
