Snow scenery of Hezhang County in China's Guizhou

Xinhua) 08:55, January 30, 2024

This photo taken on Jan. 29, 2024 shows the scenery after snow at Dajiucaiping scenic area in Hezhang County of Bijie, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo by Chen Chunzhi/Xinhua)

This aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 29, 2024 shows the scenery after snow at Dajiucaiping scenic area in Hezhang County of Bijie, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo by Chen Chunzhi/Xinhua)

