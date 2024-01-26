In pics: bullet trains at maintenance station in China's Guizhou

Xinhua) 08:43, January 26, 2024

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 25, 2024 shows bullet trains at Guiyang North bullet train maintenance station in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province. The Spring Festival, China's biggest traditional festival, will fall on Feb. 10, while the Spring Festival travel rush, usually a period of high transportation demand as people return home for family reunions, will run from Jan. 26 to March 5. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

