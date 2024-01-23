Home>>
China's Guizhou sees GDP up 4.9 pct in 2023
(Xinhua) 09:08, January 23, 2024
GUIYANG, Jan. 22 (Xinhua) -- The gross domestic product (GDP) of southwest China's Guizhou Province surpassed 2.09 trillion yuan (about 290.51 billion U.S. dollars) in 2023, up 4.9 percent year on year, local authorities said on Monday.
Last year, the added value of Guizhou's primary industry reached nearly 289.43 billion yuan, up 3.9 percent year on year, while that of the secondary industry mounted to about 731.14 billion yuan, up 4.4 percent year on year, according to the provincial statistics bureau.
The added value of the province's tertiary industry grew 5.5 percent to more than 1.07 trillion yuan.
