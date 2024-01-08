Roadside concerts become a hit in SW China's Guizhou

Xinhua) 13:15, January 08, 2024

Shuai Changwen and Yang Hailei, champions of the 19th Asian Games, sing at a roadside concert at Wenchang Pavilion in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Oct. 13, 2023. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

GUIYANG, Jan. 7 (Xinhua) -- No superstars. No tickets. Everyone can sing on the stage. Different from regular concerts, roadside concerts in Guiyang, capital city of southwest China's Guizhou Province, allow people to immerse themselves in music.

Despite the cold weather, the roadside concerts in Guiyang still attract a lot of tourists and residents to watch performances on bustling streets and in tourist attractions.

Roadside concerts in the city date back to 1937, when some musical organizations taught the masses to sing anti-Japanese songs that helped arouse their fighting will during the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression.

This hit came from a roadside performance.

On the eve of a big concert, some music enthusiasts from across the province gathered in advance and sang songs in an underground passageway of the city's Guanshanhu District.

Without tickets or fences, young people held hands together, singing and dancing. Videos showing their relaxing and cheerful performances quickly went viral after being posted on social media.

"We were amusing ourselves and didn't expect to become the highlight of the summer," said Yang Zhi, initiator of the show and lead singer of the local band "Zhe Er Gen."

"Guiyang has a good vibe for music, and many bands enjoy street performances. This is a tradition that has been passed on for many years," Yang added.

On a weekend evening in May 2018, several visually impaired music lovers held a concert under the wall of Wenchang Pavilion in Yunyan District. "More than 300 people came at that time, which was a bustling and exciting scene," recalled Chen Changhai, drummer of the band.

Since then, the band "Zhe Er Gen" was founded and roadside performances became popular.

"Zhe Er Gen," also known as fish mint, is a herb native to southwest China. The band consists of three blind massage therapists and one takeaway delivery man. They work at their posts during the day and gather at night to incorporate the notes into their instruments. The blind individuals are just like "Zhe Er Gen" which carries a rich essence of Guizhou and thrives in the darkness.

Up till now, more than 20 concerts have been held at Wenchang Pavilion, attracting nearly 40,000 spectators and about 37 million online viewers.

During the Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day holiday in 2023, a famous Chinese tenor, Zhang Yingxi, went to a roadside concert. "I took off the tuxedo and stepped on the roadside stage. Being so close to the audience, I think this was the music of the people and by the people," said Zhang.

From common people to stars, music brings people together. Besides Zhang, celebrities from all walks of life, including film actors and champions of the 19th Asian Games, also joined roadside concerts.

"Whether they are ordinary people or stars, when stepping onto the small stage by the road, they can enjoy the joy of music together," said Zhou Wenjia, deputy head of the publicity department of Yunyan District.

Sun Guang, head of Nanming District's cultural and tourism bureau in Guiyang, became a hit for the roadside concert.

"I have a music dream," said Sun, who once took part in national competitions and performed on stage in Beijing. But for being busy with his work, he saw his guitar covered in dust. While seeing the flowing crowds, Sun signed up in secret, put on his leather jacket and sunglasses, and stood on his beloved stage.

But perhaps because of his wonderful performance, some audience recognized him. When singing on the stage for the third time, a short video showing his performance became a hit online and received nearly 1 million views, which put him at a loss for a time.

Qingyun Market, one of the venues of roadside concerts, is a famous tourist attraction in Guiyang which sells night snacks and local cultural and creative products. With the popularity of concerts, the market has become an important engine to boost the city's economy.

Data shows that during the Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day holiday last year, the number of tourists to the market reached about 900,000, with a sales volume of nearly 30 million yuan (about 4.2 million U.S. dollars).

"Roadside concerts now have become an important economic booster, and I could be a driving force. This is a good combination of my hobbies and duties," said Sun.

As roadside concerts continue to gain steam, music has become an impetus for consumption. Guiyang has made it clear that roadside concerts will continue to require zero tickets, zero business, and zero distance from the people, with an aim to build a city with warmth and hospitality.

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 13, 2023 shows the site of a roadside concert at Wenchang Pavilion in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 13, 2023 shows the site of a roadside concert at Wenchang Pavilion in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)