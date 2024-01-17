China's Guizhou launches first int'l air freight route

GUIYANG, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) -- Southwest China's Guizhou Province has launched its first international air freight route, linking the provincial capital Guiyang with India's Kolkata, said Guizhou Civil Aviation Industry Group Co., LTD. on Wednesday.

During its inaugural month, a total of 24 flights operated along the route, shipping approximately 282 tonnes of cargo, valued at about 8.2 million U.S. dollars.

The route was launched on Dec. 13, 2023, and cargo transported along this route included live crabs, frozen salmon, tuna, clothing fabrics, hardware components, chemical materials and electronic raw materials.

The province is expected to launch more international cargo routes, facilitating the delivery of imported fresh products from countries like Norway and Thailand to domestic markets in China.

