Home>>
Mountainous Guizhou to further accelerate road construction
(Xinhua) 10:27, January 19, 2024
GUIYANG, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) -- Southwest China's Guizhou Province will pour more investment into road construction in 2024, bringing its total operational expressway mileage to over 9,000 km, local authorities said Thursday.
More than 80 billion yuan (about 11.24 billion U.S. dollars) will be channeled into the development of road and water transport this year, according to the provincial transport department.
Guizhou has been stepping up its efforts on road construction in recent years. In 2023, the province spent 115 billion yuan on road and water transport construction, with the expressway mileage under operation reaching 8,784 km.
Mountainous and hilly areas account for 92.5 percent of the province's total land area.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's Guizhou launches first int'l air freight route
- Tourism fires up revitalization of China's "gunner tribe"
- Roadside concerts become a hit in SW China's Guizhou
- Splendid scenery of SW China's Guizhou in four seasons
- Beautiful scenery after snowfall at Jiucaiping scenic spot, SW China's Guizhou
- World's highest bridge to be completed in mid-2025 in SW China
- In pics: Relocation helps girl once living in mountainous area embrace new life
- Sour soup fish in Guizhou tickles Chinese taste buds
- Bridges bring economic growth, tourist attractions in SW China's Guizhou
- View of Hongshui River in county of SW China's Guizhou
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.