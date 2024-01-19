Mountainous Guizhou to further accelerate road construction

Xinhua) 10:27, January 19, 2024

GUIYANG, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) -- Southwest China's Guizhou Province will pour more investment into road construction in 2024, bringing its total operational expressway mileage to over 9,000 km, local authorities said Thursday.

More than 80 billion yuan (about 11.24 billion U.S. dollars) will be channeled into the development of road and water transport this year, according to the provincial transport department.

Guizhou has been stepping up its efforts on road construction in recent years. In 2023, the province spent 115 billion yuan on road and water transport construction, with the expressway mileage under operation reaching 8,784 km.

Mountainous and hilly areas account for 92.5 percent of the province's total land area.

