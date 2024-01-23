Travel blogger showcases beauty of SW China's Guizhou through short videos

People's Daily Online) 09:33, January 23, 2024

Photo shows the scenery of Huanggang village, Shuangjiang township, Liping county, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (People's Daily Online/Luo Jinglai)

After resigning from his job in a first-tier city, travel blogger Le Tian decided to return to his hometown in southwest China's Guizhou Province. Over the course of more than three years, he visited 88 counties in Guizhou, creating exquisite videos with detailed explanations of his travels. His work gave many internet users the chance to learn about Guizhou and inspired them to visit the province.

In March 2023, Le and his team came to Huanggang village, Liping county, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, Guizhou, to film the intangible cultural heritage of the Dong ethnic group.

They discovered that this undeveloped village not only boasted stunning natural landscapes, but also showcased the authentic local culture.

The Dong village, located in Huanggang village, is a 3A-level scenic spot. However, it faced challenges such as a lack of tourists and an underdeveloped tourism industry.

The local cultural and tourism department noticed Le's videos and hoped to leverage his platform to boost tourism. They even invited him to become the honorary chief of the Dong village.

Le's objective was to showcase the exquisite charm of this secluded village through videos and live broadcasts. He curated a video compilation titled "My Days as Village Chief in the Dong Village" on his social media platform, doing an effective job of showcasing the various tourist attractions and agricultural products that the village has to offer.

The biggest challenge Le faced during the filming of the video series was the language barrier.

"The local residents belong to the Dong ethnic group, and I couldn't understand their language. I had to asked members of the villagers' committee to accompany me and help with communication," Le explained.

He said that his fulfilment would come from his contribution to the growth of the village's tourism industry and the improvement of the villagers' incomes through his efforts.

These days, the village is seeing an increasing influx of visitors. During holidays, a steady stream of tour buses arrives, with many transporting children who come to attend study camps, as well as foreign tourists.

Over time, Le's interest in intangible cultural heritage and the stories of inheritors grew as he met them during his journeys.

In a video series showcasing 100 Chinese intangible cultural heritage items, Le has captured remarkable moments that highlight the essence of these cultural treasures, including the delicate art of embroidering on leaves, the mesmerizing spectacle of splashing molten iron to create fireworks, and the captivating performances of Anshun Opera, often referred to as a "living fossil" of Han culture.

Le has chosen Zhang Guodan as the central figure of his video series, which focuses on the grand songs of the Dong ethnic group. Zhang, a young woman born in the 1990s, carries on her father's dedication to documenting these songs.

Armed with a DV camera, Zhang's father began a journey to different Dong villages, documenting over 1,000 songs. After her father passed away, Zhang embraced the world of filmmaking and continued his legacy. She traveled to various villages, using her equipment to expand the recorded repertoire to an impressive collection of over 3,500 songs.

Through Zhang's remarkable journey, Le aims to showcase the captivating allure and enduring legacy of Dong ethnic culture.

