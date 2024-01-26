New finds in China's Guizhou indicate prehistoric human activity over 55,000 years ago

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 24, 2024 shows a view of Chuandong Site in Puding County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Large quantities of artifacts made of stone, bone and horn have been unearthed at Chuandong Site in Puding County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, indicating prehistoric human activity dating back more than 55,000 years.

Chuandong Site, first discovered in 1978, is believed to have existed across the end of the middle Paleolithic Period, the late Paleolithic Period and the Neolithic Age.

Over two years of excavation work, the third one since 1978, researchers discovered a new soil layer at the site, where they found more than 100,000 animal bones, over 10,000 pieces of earthenware and stoneware, and more than 2,500 items made of bone or horn.

Archaeological expert and students discuss at Chuandong Site in Puding County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Zhang Xinglong, an expert with the Guizhou provincial cultural relics and archaeology institute, examines archaeological samples unearthed from Chuandong Site under a microscope in Puding County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

This undated file combo photo shows archaeological samples unearthed from Chuandong Site in Puding County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Guizhou provincial cultural relics and archaeology institute/Handout via Xinhua)

This combo photo taken on Jan. 24, 2024 shows archaeological samples unearthed from Chuandong Site in Puding County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 24, 2024 shows a view of Chuandong Site in Puding County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Staff members conduct work at Chuandong Site in Puding County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Staff members conduct work at Chuandong Site in Puding County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

This photo taken on Jan. 24, 2024 shows archaeological samples unearthed from Chuandong Site in Puding County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Archaeological expert and students discuss at Chuandong Site in Puding County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

A worker arranges findings unearthed from Chuandong Site in Puding County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Workers sort findings unearthed from Chuandong Site in Puding County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

A staff member sorts findings unearthed from Chuandong Site at a work site of the Guizhou provincial cultural relics and archaeology institute in Puding County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

