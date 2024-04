In pics: Peony flowers bloom in Luoyang, C China's Henan

April 03, 2024

Photo shows blossoming peony flowers in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province. (Photo/People's Daily Online)

Peony flowers are currently in their prime viewing period in Luoyang, known as "the city of peonies," in central China's Henan Province, drawing crowds of both domestic and international visitors.

The peony, known for its bright colors and elegant appearance, symbolizes wealth, auspiciousness, happiness, and prosperity. It is considered a premier garden ornamental flower and is nicknamed the "King of Flowers."

As an imperial capital across 13 dynasties, Luoyang boasts more than 1,600 years of history in peony cultivation and is claimed to have the country's finest peonies. The city is home to over 1,400 peony varieties, featuring nine colors and 10 shapes.

Photo shows a blossoming peony flower in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province. (Photo/People's Daily Online)

Photo shows blossoming peony flowers in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province. (Photo/People's Daily Online)

Photo shows blossoming peony flowers in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province. (Photo/People's Daily Online)

Photo shows blossoming peony flowers in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province. (Photo/People's Daily Online)

Photo shows a blossoming peony flower in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province. (Photo/People's Daily Online)

Photo shows blossoming peony flowers in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province. (Photo/People's Daily Online)

Photo shows peony flowers in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province. (Photo/People's Daily Online)

Photo shows blossoming peony flowers in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province. (Photo/People's Daily Online)

