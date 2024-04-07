We Are China

Scenery of Yamzbog Yumco Lake in SW China's Xizang

Xinhua) 08:55, April 07, 2024

This stitched photo taken on April 5, 2024 shows scenery of the Yamzbog Yumco Lake in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

Tourists feed brown-headed gulls by the Yamzbog Yumco Lake in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, April 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

A tourist poses for a photo with the Yamzbog Yumco Lake in the background in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, April 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

Tourists feed brown-headed gulls by the Yamzbog Yumco Lake in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, April 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Rufeng)

A tourist feeds brown-headed gulls by the Yamzbog Yumco Lake in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, April 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

A tourist rides a horse by the Yamzbog Yumco Lake in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, April 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Rufeng)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)