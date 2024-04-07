Scenery of Yamzbog Yumco Lake in SW China's Xizang
This stitched photo taken on April 5, 2024 shows scenery of the Yamzbog Yumco Lake in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)
Tourists feed brown-headed gulls by the Yamzbog Yumco Lake in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, April 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)
A tourist poses for a photo with the Yamzbog Yumco Lake in the background in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, April 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)
Tourists feed brown-headed gulls by the Yamzbog Yumco Lake in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, April 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Rufeng)
A tourist feeds brown-headed gulls by the Yamzbog Yumco Lake in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, April 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)
A tourist rides a horse by the Yamzbog Yumco Lake in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, April 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Rufeng)
