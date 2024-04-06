Sports in Xizang sees remarkable progress

LHASA, April 5 (Xinhua) -- Southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, with an average altitude of over 4,000 meters, is a region where simply walking can leave one gasping for breath. Despite this, sports development in Xizang has seen remarkable progress over the past few decades.

In 1959, democratic reform swept through Xizang, abolishing feudal serfdom and ushering in a new era of freedom. The economic and social development were propelled rapidly in the region and the sports sector has also experienced a historic transformation, with commendable achievements in both competitive and mass sports.

Xizang is rich in snow mountain resources, which have become the backbone of its sports development. In 1960, the 91-year-old Tibetan mountaineer Gonpo, along with two other Chinese climbers, Wang Fuzhou and Qu Yinhua, made history by becoming the first to reach the summit of Mount Qomolangma from the "unscalable" north side, which also marked the first time for the Chinese to climb on the world's highest peak.

Significant events such as the 2008 Olympic torch relay on Mount Qomolangma and the height measurements of the world's highest peak in 1975 and 2020 have all featured Tibetan climbers.

Mountaineering has laid the foundation for the development of various sports in Xizang. In 1982, javelin thrower Phurbu Tsering became the first Tibetan athlete to represent China in an international competition at the Asian Games in New Delhi. Six years later, Tibetan archer Dorje Choyon made an appearance at the 24th Olympic Games. In 2011, wrestler Shilok Drolma became the first world champion in competitive sports from Xizang since its peaceful liberation.

In recent years, the high-altitude environment and snow mountain resources, along with assistance from other provinces, have contributed to the region's strong performance in sports.

At the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games, Tibetan athlete Tobgye won a bronze medal in the men's marathon, marking the best performance for China in the Asian Games men's marathon at that time.

In winter sports, ski mountaineering, a new addition to the 2026 Winter Olympics, has seen Tibetan athletes excel in international competitions. In 2023, 19-year-old Yudron Lhamo became China's first world champion of ski mountaineering. Her friend, Tseten Yudron, also holds titles in youth World Cups, World Championships, and Asian Championships in ski mountaineering.

Both of them are setting their sights on the upcoming 2026 Winter Olympics, aiming to stand on the podium and bring honor to the country.

"The increasing presence of Tibetan athletes on the international sports stage is showcasing a positive image of Xizang," said Nyima Tsering, director of the regional Sports Bureau, expressed the hope of having Tibetan athletes on the Olympic podium as soon as possible to bring glory to the county.

Sports in Xizang are also playing a broader social role, promoting overall development of people's well-being. During the 13th Five-Year Plan period, Xizang implemented over 700 mass sports facility construction projects, including fitness centers, walking trails, multi-functional sports fields, and cage soccer fields.

By the end of the period, Xizang had over 8,000 sports venues, with a per capita sports area of 1.6 square meters, and nearly a million people regularly participating in physical exercise, accounting for nearly 30 percent of the region's total population.

In the past 65 years, Xizang has progressed from poverty to prosperity and from autocracy to democracy. The average life expectancy rose from 35.5 years before 1959 to 72.19 years in 2021. A healthier physique and lifestyle go hand in hand, and scientific fitness has become a trend on the snowy plateau.

