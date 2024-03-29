Serfs' Emancipation Day celebrated in Xizang

Xinhua) 13:32, March 29, 2024

People watch a performance at a park to celebrate the Serfs' Emancipation Day in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, March 28, 2024. On March 28, 1959, people in Xizang launched the democratic reform, freeing a million serfs. In 2009, the regional legislature announced March 28 as the day to commemorate the emancipation of the one million serfs. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)

The national flag of China is seen on the square in front of the Potala Palace on the Serfs' Emancipation Day in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, March 28, 2024. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

People watch a performance at a park to celebrate the Serfs' Emancipation Day in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, March 28, 2024. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)

A young pioneer salutes at a flag-raising ceremony to celebrate the Serfs' Emancipation Day at the square in front of the Potala Palace in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, March 28, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Rufeng)

People dance at a park to celebrate the Serfs' Emancipation Day in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, March 28, 2024. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)

People pose for photos after a flag-raising ceremony to celebrate the Serfs' Emancipation Day at the square in front of the Potala Palace in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, March 28, 2024. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

A flag-raising ceremony is held to celebrate the Serfs' Emancipation Day at the square in front of the Potala Palace in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, March 28, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Rufeng)

People watch a performance at a park to celebrate the Serfs' Emancipation Day in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, March 28, 2024. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

People watch a performance at a park to celebrate the Serfs' Emancipation Day in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, March 28, 2024. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

