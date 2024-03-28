Tourists enjoy picturesque spring views of desert in Dunhuang, NW China's Gansu

People's Daily Online) 09:34, March 28, 2024

Tourists enjoy camel rides at Mingsha Mountain and Crescent Spring scenic area in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, March 24. (Photo/Zhang Xiaoliang)

Thanks to its captivating spring views of the desert, Mingsha Mountain and Crescent Spring scenic area in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, have become magnets for tourists.

Data from the tourism authorities of Dunhuang showed that the city's six major scenic areas, including the Mogao Grottoes and the Mingsha Mountain and Crescent Spring scenic area, received a total of 382,974 visits between January and March 24, up 73.2 percent from the same period in 2023.

