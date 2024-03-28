Home>>
Tourists enjoy picturesque spring views of desert in Dunhuang, NW China's Gansu
(People's Daily Online) 09:34, March 28, 2024
|Tourists enjoy camel rides at Mingsha Mountain and Crescent Spring scenic area in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, March 24. (Photo/Zhang Xiaoliang)
Thanks to its captivating spring views of the desert, Mingsha Mountain and Crescent Spring scenic area in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, have become magnets for tourists.
Data from the tourism authorities of Dunhuang showed that the city's six major scenic areas, including the Mogao Grottoes and the Mingsha Mountain and Crescent Spring scenic area, received a total of 382,974 visits between January and March 24, up 73.2 percent from the same period in 2023.
(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Dunhuang Academy's protection team work to ensure relics not lost to sands of time
- Dunhuang sees 86.6 pct rise in tourists year on year
- Protection of Dunhuang high on Xi's cultural agenda
- Airport near China's world heritage site resumes int'l air routes
- Exploring the unique charm of NW China's Dunhuang in winter
- 'Dunhuang, a crucial Silk Road hub between East and West': Cambridge professor
- Dunhuang culture exhibition held in N China
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.