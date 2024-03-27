In pics: Golden sea of rapeseed flowers in Jinsha, SW China's Guizhou

People's Daily Online) 09:37, March 27, 2024

The golden sea of rapeseed flowers, the dwellings nearby, the mountains in the distance, and clouds constitute an amazing view in Banqiao neighborhood, Jinsha county, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (People's Daily Online/Tu Min)

Rapeseed flowers are in full bloom in Banqiao neighborhood, Jinsha county, southwest China's Guizhou Province. The golden sea of rapeseed flowers, the dwellings nearby, the mountains in the distance, and clouds constitute an amazing view, attracting many tourists.

In recent years, Banqiao neighborhood has been working on high-quality seeds and farming techniques to increase the yield of rapeseed, as well as the brand building of rapeseed oil. It has also cooperated with other tourist attractions of Guizhou to boost rural tourism, driving local economy and bringing wealth to the local residents.

