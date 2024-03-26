Breathtaking views of starry night sky over Laji Mountain, NW China's Qinghai
(People's Daily Online) 10:41, March 26, 2024
|Photo shows the beautiful starry sky above Laji Mountain in Guide county, Hainan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Photo/Zhao Xinhui)
The Milky Way is arched over the summit of Laji Mountain in Guide county, Hainan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province, unveiling its majestic beauty and brilliance to visitors.
(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Scientists catch star swallowing planet for first time
- Starry night in Southwest China
- Geminid meteor shower visits on December 14
- Chinese astronomers detect non-accreting neutron star using LAMOST
- China rolls out payment rules for TV series stars
- China's STAR market listed firms see growth in revenue, net profit
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.