Breathtaking views of starry night sky over Laji Mountain, NW China's Qinghai

People's Daily Online) 10:41, March 26, 2024

Photo shows the beautiful starry sky above Laji Mountain in Guide county, Hainan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Photo/Zhao Xinhui)

The Milky Way is arched over the summit of Laji Mountain in Guide county, Hainan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province, unveiling its majestic beauty and brilliance to visitors.

