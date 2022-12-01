Geminid meteor shower visits on December 14

(People's Daily App) 15:05, December 01, 2022

The annual Geminid meteor shower, one of the three major meteor showers in the Northern Hemisphere, is expected to be visible on December 14. The best observation time window will be from the evening of December 14 to before dawn on December 15. The number of meteors per hour could reach up to 150.

(Produced by Du Jieqiong and Dong Feng)

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Liang Jun)